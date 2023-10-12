Panel investigating Lady R issue made rational findings: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is confident that the independent panel that investigated matters surrounding the Russian vessel Lady R that docked in Simon’s Town in December last year, made rational findings.

He was answering oral questions in the National Council of Provinces.

Ramaphosa appointed the panel to investigate claims that South Africa may have exported weaponry and ammunition to Russia which invaded Ukraine in February last year and is accused of various war-crimes.

The panel found no evidence that South Africa sent weapons to Russia.

The president dismissed the question about whether he thinks there was a chance that clandestine parties may have loaded or off-loaded arms.

“The panel made no finding of clandestine parties or illegal transactions and no evidence to contradict findings. The contents of shipment is kept secret so to not comprise the work or safety of our security forces.”