President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed papers in the Gauteng High Court for an urgent application to interdict former President Jacob Zuma from taking any further steps to give effect to his private prosecution bid against the President.

The President is also seeking the court to excuse him from appearing before the court on the 19th of January 2023 as directed by the summons.

The National Prosecuting Authority previously clarified the certificates of non-prosecution it issued to former President Zuma and his legal team were not in relation to Ramaphosa.

Zuma launched a private prosecution bid against Ramaphosa for allegedly contravening the NPA Act on the disclosure of his medical records by Prosecutor, Billy Downer and journalist, Karyn Maughan.

Ramaphosa’s legal team demanded a withdrawal from Zuma’s legal team, however, the former President remains unflinching in its stance on the matter.

President Ramaphosa files papers to interdict private prosecution bid: