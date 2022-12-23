Former President Jacob Zuma is determined to proceed with his bid to have his successor Cyril Ramaphosa privately prosecuted.

Zuma has accused the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of bias after it said that the [nolle prosequi] certificates it issued the former President and his legal team were not in relation to Ramaphosa.

Zuma has accused Ramaphosa of contravening the NPA Act on the disclosure of his medical records by prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

The video below is reporting on the reaction to President Ramaphosa’s ultimatum to Zuma:

Ramaphosa’s lawyers have written to Zuma, demanding that he withdraw the private prosecution.

NPA spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga says, “The NPA issued two nolle prosequi certificates in good faith and in compliance with Section 7 of the Criminal Procedure Act. These certificates were issued in direct relation to the docket Pietermaritzburg case. Which contained statements and affidavits relating to specific individuals for alleged contravention of the NPA Act.”

“The nolle prosequi certificates applied to any persons who are specifically mentioned in the docket. The President was not mentioned in any of the affidavits or statements and thus the certificates were not issued in relation to him. Any further clarification will be provided in court should the matter be litigated,” says Mhaga.

Analysis of Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution bid against Cyril Ramaphosa: