The NPA says the certificates of non prosecution it issued were not in relation to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The certificates were issued to former President, Jacob Zuma and his legal team.

The former President launched a private prosecution bid against Ramaphosa for allegedly contravening the NPA Act on the disclosure of his medical records by prosecutor, Billy Downer, and journalist, Karyn Maughan.

Ramaphosa’s lawyers have written to Zuma, demanding that he withdraw the private prosecution.

NPA Spokesperson, Mthunzi Mhaga says,”The NPA issued two Nolle Prosequi certificates in good faith and in compliance with Section 7 of the criminal procedure act. These certificates were issued in direct relation to the docket, Pietermaritzburg case…which contained statements and affidavits relating to specific individuals for alleged contravention of the NPA act. The Nolle Prosequi certificates applied to any persons who are specifically mentioned in any of the affidavits or statements and thus the certificates were not issued in relation to him. Any further clarification will be provided in court should the matter be litigated.”

