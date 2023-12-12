29-year-old Mpumalanga women to be sentenced for murdering boyfriend

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela is expected to sentence a 29-year-old woman for the murder of her boyfriend, who was also a police officer.

The court had earlier postponed pre-sentencing because of the outstanding social worker’s report. Zanele Mkhondo has pleaded guilty to shooting Mandlenkosi Thwala seven times while he was sleeping in his home in Pienaar, east of Mbombela, more than a year ago.

#sapsMP Zanele Mkhonto (29) appeared in the Kanyamazane Magistrate’s Court today after being arrested in connection with the murder of Sgt Mandlenkosi Thwala (45) at Pienaar on 03/08. Case remanded to 10/08 for legal representation meanwhile the suspect remained in custody. ME pic.twitter.com/TQUqqp2YIj — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 5, 2022