The case against 12 people charged with the murder of Alexandra residents, north of Johannesburg, resumes on Wednesday in the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court.

It was postponed last week to allow them sufficient time to arrange for legal representation to prepare for bail applications.

The suspects are aged between 17 and 35.

They’re facing charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery as well as the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Alex FM DJ Joshua Mbatha and five other people were killed in separate incidents of armed robberies three weeks ago.

15 other people have been victims of gunshots and robberies by armed groups in the area.

