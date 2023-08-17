Gauteng police are still searching for four more suspects in connection with the murder of a community patroller and two other people in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.

Fifty-two -year old, Thulani Zuma was on patrol with other community members when they were ambushed by gunmen at Far East Bank last Friday night, just after the township was plunged into darkness as a result of Eskom’s scheduled load shedding.

Three other patrollers were injured and are recovering in hospital.

Police Spokesperson Dimakatso Nivhuhulwi says they arrested two suspects and they are still searching for more.

Nivhuhulwi says, “Two men aged 27 and 28 years old were arrested on Saturday evening, following a shooting incident that claimed the lives of three people including a patroller in Alexandra. Both suspects appeared before court. They were remanded in custody until 21 August 2023 for formal bail application. Police investigation and the tracing of four suspects alleged to be involved in the shooting incident continue.”

VIDEO: Alex patroller on narrow escape following ambush, shooting:

