The case of twelve people charged with the murder of six Alexandra residents, north of Johannesburg, is expected to resume on Monday morning after it was postponed for further investigations and a possible bail application.

The suspects were arrested at the local notorious Nobuhle hostel, earlier this month. They’re facing six charges of murder, four of attempted murder as well as possession of stolen goods and unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Five other people sustained gunshot wounds during the series of armed robberies in the area recently. It is alleged that the groups of armed robbers travelling in private vehicles robbed and shot people at random. They made off with the victims’ cell phones, shoes and other valuables.

Video|Alexandra Shootings | Police launch manhunt after 5 were killed and 7 injured: