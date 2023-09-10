Former president Jacob Zuma has joined the nation in mourning the passing of IFP founding leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Buthelezi died in the early hours of Saturday morning, at the age 95 years at his homestead near Ulundi.

In a statement, the Jacob Zuma Foundation says Zuma learnt about Buthelezi’s passing while he was in the Kingdom of eSwatini.

Zuma says he is still reeling from the shock because he was hopeful that Buthelezi was recovering following the positive reports.

He adds that he was in a process of visiting Buthelezi after concluding his Swaziland trip.

“When I heard this sad news, I was in the Kingdom of eSwatini, invited by His Majesty the King. I was in the process of making arrangement, to visit him after Swaziland trip,” adds Zuma.

The former president says Buthelezi should be remembered as the man who played a remarkable role in supporting the Royal Monarch.

Zuma says they will remember Prince Mangosuthu as a man who, for quite a while wanted his membership of the ANC to be restored, and as one of those who served as an ANC member for a long time.

Meanwhile, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it wants to honour Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi with a fitting send-off.

A delegation of ANC leaders visited the homestead of KwaPhindangene, the home of former IFP leader.

The delegation was led by ANC NEC member Zweli Mkhize, chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal ANC Siboniso Duma and KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

“We do not want to be political, we want to give the late Prince Buthelezi a fitting send off and respect the proceedings as the ANC. We want to honour and respect him. As per the Presidents wishes to give him a state funeral, it shows the caliber of man he was. He was a transformative leader who was passionate about development,” explains Duma.

The video below is reporting on the legacy of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi