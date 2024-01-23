Zuma left the ANC in a weak state: Bheki Mtolo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, says it is very hypocritical and unfair for former President Jacob Zuma to blame President Cyril Ramaphosa for the weak state of the party.

This after Zuma announced last month that he’ll campaign and vote for the new party, uMkhonto We Sizwe, saying the ANC has taken a turn for the worse under Ramaphosa’s leadership.

Mtolo says, “When Zuma took over, the ANC was continuously in every election succeeding and every election increasing with support. But when he came in because of the institutionalised functionalism and how he was managing things at some point, then the ANC support continuously declined”.

“And when President Ramaphosa took over in 2017, the ANC was at its weakest point. And now what people are not understanding and himself also is that when you get an organisation even in the corporate sector like that, you must be given a chance to rebuild that particular system”, Mtolo adds.

2024 Elections | Zuma’s MK party pledge amounts to gross ill-discipline, says ANC KZN: