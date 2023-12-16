Zuma expected to make announcement on political future

Reading Time: < 1 minute

All eyes are in Orlando, Soweto, where Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to make an announcement on his political future this afternoon.

The anticipation is fuelled by speculation that Zuma may be considering a new political home.

This comes as other African National Congress (ANC) leaders have chosen to disconnect him from the party.

His loyal comrade and longtime ANC Member Carl Niehaus joined the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and former Secretary General of the governing party Ace Magashule left the party to form African Congress for Transformation.

Carl Niehaus joins the EFF:



Niehaus on Saturday urged all left-wing political parties to join the EFF ahead of the 2024 elections.

He was briefing the media in Sandton, Johannesburg, on the dissolution of his party, African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance ( ARETA ) .

Niehaus has called on the former ANC president Jacob Zuma to stop campaigning for the governing party and instead support the unity of the EFF and ARETA.