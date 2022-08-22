The fraud and corruption case against Zandile Gumede and 21 others returns to the Durban High Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

All the accused are expected to begin tendering their pleas. Gumede and her co-accused face multiple charges related to a R300 million Durban Solid Waste tender in 2017.

The charges include conspiracy to commit corruption, corruption, fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Previously, the financial woes of some of the accused delayed the start of the trial.

Advocate Carl van der Merwe who was initially representing three of the accused has withdrawn from the case, citing a lack of funds.

Judge Charmaine Bolton is also expected to rule on media applications to cover the trial.

In the video below, Legal Analyst Attorney Modidima Mannya​ unpacks Gumede's court case:

Van der Merwe had represented Bongani Dlomo, Khoboso Dlomo and their company, Omphile Thabang Projects.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says, “The matter of the State vs Zandile Gumede and 21 others will return to the Durban High Court. On the last appearance, the matter was adjourned for legal representation for two of the accused persons as well as representations and an objection to the charges launched by another.”