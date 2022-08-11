The fraud and corruption case of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others will return to the Durban High Court in Durban on Thursday.

This is in relation to the alleged irregular R320 million Durban Solid Waste tender in 2017.

Financial problems of some of the accused have caused the delay of the start of the trial.

Last week, Advocate Carl van der Merwe, who was representing three of the accused, withdrew from the case, citing a lack of funds.

Van der Merwe had represented Bongani Dlomo, Khoboso Dlomo and their company, Omphile Thabang Projects.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says, “The matter of the State vs Zandile Gumede and 21 others will return to the Durban High Court. On the last appearance, the matter was adjourned for legal representation for two of the accused persons as well as representations and an objection to the charges launched by another.”

“Gumede and others face several charges including conspiracy to commit corruption, fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act amounting to over R300 million,” adds Ramkisson-Kara.

In the video below, Legal Analyst Attorney Modidima Mannya​ unpacks Gumede’s court case: