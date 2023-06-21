The murder of Warren Rhoode saw another development after Naftali Zandemele abandoned his bail application in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.

Rhoode is the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Protection Unit head, Wally Rhoode, whose body was discovered in Delft in April 2023.

41-year-old Zandemele was arrested earlier this month following an extensive investigation.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says Zandemele has been charged with murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The case has been postponed to September 7, 2023, for further investigation.