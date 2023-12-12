‘Zahara was a community beacon whose talent touched many lives’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tributes for late award-winning musician Bulelwa ‘Zahara’ Mkutukana continue to pour in. She passed away on Monday after a short illness. Her family has asked for space to finalise arrangements for her send-off.

Zahara grew up in the small village of Needs Camp on the outskirts of East London.

The community and those in the music industry came to pay their respects to the bereaved Mkutukana family.

The news of Zahara’s death has shocked many. Her family was hoping she would make a full recovery and return to what she loved, which is singing.

She has been described as a kind and helpful person.

Family spokesperson, Nkosiyam Mkutukana says, “We would like her to be remembered as a very humble child, very kind as a hero as well she put our family where it is now during her life she did what she did to put us in greater heights we would love people to remember her as a hero.”

For her community, she was a beacon of hope and she touched many lives with her talent.

Community member, Tamsanqa Biyo says, “We are really devastated by her loss. She was someone the community looked up to for inspiration. Our children now have no one to look up to.”

The Eastern Cape Government also sent its condolences.

Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane says, “We thank her family for lending her talent to the world. we sadly have been robbed of her future successes. our deepest condolences to the family and the arts and culture sphere who walked this road with Zahara.”

Details of her funeral will be announced in due course.

Friends in disbelief

Zahara’s family is battling to come to terms with her passing.

The songstress broke into the music industry in 2011 with her award-winning song ‘Loliwe’ which went platinum.

Her sister says it was clear from a young age that Zahara was destined for fame.

The self-taught guitarist and songwriter would sing in her room whenever she was feeling down.

Zahara’s older sister, Lumka Mkutukana says, “There were always signs that Zahara would grow to be a musician. She was part of the Sunday School and sang the loudest with a big voice. She sang so beautifully. Then she got the guitar from my sister when she was older.”

Her friends are still in disbelief. Some visited her Johannesburg home to confirm the news of her passing.

Friend, Lusanda Mbane says, “I just came from East London and I landed now and I came straight here because I need some kind of confirmation. Because it was just hard to believe. This was my first stop. So, it is true there’s an understanding that there’s is now work to be done and we have to focus on that.”