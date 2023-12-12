sabc-plus-logo

Home

Tributes pour in for multi-award-winning musician Zahara

  • Multi-award-winning musician Zahara performing on stage.
  • Image Credits :
  • Zahara - Facebook
Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tributes have started pouring in following the death of multi-award-winning musician Zahara.

The Loliwe hitmaker, whose real name is Bulelwa Mkutukana, died at a Johannesburg hospital last night.

Her family is yet to release a statement.

On social media X, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa writes that he is saddened by the passing of Zahara. The Minister has sent his deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family. He says that Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music.

COSATU and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) have also offered their deepest sympathies.

ATM described Zahara as an illustrious musical icon whose influence on the South African music landscape was unparalleled.

Zahara released five albums including Loliwe to Nqaba Yam.

The video below is reporting more on the story

She also won many South African Music Awards during her career.

Fellow musician Yamikani Janet Banda, also known as Lady Zamar, has also expressed her condolences to the Mkutukana family.

South Africans took to social media to pass on their messages of comfort with to the family and also to share their fondest memories.

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES