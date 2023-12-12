Tributes pour in for multi-award-winning musician Zahara

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tributes have started pouring in following the death of multi-award-winning musician Zahara.

The Loliwe hitmaker, whose real name is Bulelwa Mkutukana, died at a Johannesburg hospital last night.

Her family is yet to release a statement.

On social media X, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa writes that he is saddened by the passing of Zahara. The Minister has sent his deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family. He says that Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music.

COSATU and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) have also offered their deepest sympathies.

ATM described Zahara as an illustrious musical icon whose influence on the South African music landscape was unparalleled.

Zahara released five albums including Loliwe to Nqaba Yam.

She also won many South African Music Awards during her career.

Fellow musician Yamikani Janet Banda, also known as Lady Zamar, has also expressed her condolences to the Mkutukana family.

South Africans took to social media to pass on their messages of comfort with to the family and also to share their fondest memories.

#COSATU conveys its heartfelt condolences to the family of Afro pop singer and Award winning songwriter Bulelwa #Zahara Mkutukana, her relatives, colleagues in the creative arts fraternity& millions of global citizens. May her soul rest in peace #HambaKahleZahara pic.twitter.com/AN7mugQknr — @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) December 12, 2023

zahara did a lot for the music industry in south africa…paved the way for so many others with her icon presence and guitar in hand💔💔she will be missed. i never knew her personally but her music was loud and brave #ripzahara praying for her family 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 she was loved ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RMtD4C6X9d — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) December 11, 2023

#RIPZahara Gone too soon. 💔💔 Keep playing your melody in heaven Bulelwa Mkutukana. Fly with the angels, this world was never kind to you. The music industry failed you, you were never supposed to struggle like you did. You ARE worth the millions you never enjoyed. So sad.🕊️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/Hl3zdTGypG — Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) December 11, 2023

“There is no greater gift you can give or receive than to honor your calling. It’s why you were born.” Gone too soon 🕯️💔🕊️ #RIPZahara pic.twitter.com/j7OXsvR8lN — ATHI GELEBA 🇿🇦 (@AthiGeleba) December 11, 2023

You really healed our souls songbird Bulelwa Mkutukana! #RIPZahara 💔💔💔 📸: @Thalefang Charles pic.twitter.com/WiGZZFlx8p — Teddy Neelo Kgasa (@TeddyKgasa) December 12, 2023

Just like #BrendaFassie didn’t make it to 40yrs😫 l hate this music business in 🇿🇦💔💔💔💔 #RIPZahara — PennyLebyane💚PennyLebyaneDotAfrica (@PennyLebyane) December 11, 2023