Minister Kodwa confirms, extends condolences following Zahara’s death

Minister of Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has confirmed and extended his condolences following the death of music sensation Zahara.

Bulelwa Mkutukana, best known by her stage name Zahara, passed away on Monday evening at the age of 35 in a Johannesburg hospital.

The “Loliwe” hitmaker was admitted to the hospital about two weeks ago with alleged liver complications.

Kodwa has sent his condolences to the Mkutukana family in a heartfelt message on X.

I am very saddened by the passing of @ZaharaSA. My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry. Government has been with the family for some time now. Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music. pic.twitter.com/1a402aQfLs — Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) December 11, 2023

Tributes pour in as singer Zahara passes away:



Social Media reacts to the passing of Zahara

You healed so many souls🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/O9GiFJY5wr — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) December 11, 2023

#RIPZahara Gone too soon. 💔💔 Keep playing your melody in heaven Bulelwa Mkutukana. Fly with the angels, this world was never kind to you. The music industry failed you, you were never supposed to struggle like you did. You ARE worth the millions you never enjoyed. So sad.🕊️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/Hl3zdTGypG — Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) December 11, 2023

“There is no greater gift you can give or receive than to honor your calling. It’s why you were born.” Gone too soon 🕯️💔🕊️ #RIPZahara pic.twitter.com/j7OXsvR8lN — ATHI GELEBA 🇿🇦 (@AthiGeleba) December 11, 2023