Minister Kodwa confirms, extends condolences following Zahara’s death

Minister of Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has confirmed and extended his condolences following the death of music sensation Zahara.

Bulelwa Mkutukana, best known by her stage name Zahara, passed away on Monday evening at the age of 35 in a Johannesburg hospital.

The “Loliwe” hitmaker was admitted to the hospital about two weeks ago with alleged liver complications.

Kodwa has sent his condolences to the Mkutukana family in a heartfelt message on X.

Tributes pour in as singer Zahara passes away:

Social Media reacts to the passing of Zahara 

