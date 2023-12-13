Zahara to be buried on the 23rd of December

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The family of the late Eastern Cape-born musician Bulelwa ‘Zahara’ Mkutukana has announced that she will be buried on the 23rd of this month in East London. The Loliwe hitmaker died on Monday after a short illness.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane led a government delegation to pay their respects to the Mkutukana family at Needs Camp (Phumlani in IsiXhosa) outside East London.

Preparations are underway for the funeral.

Zahara’s body is due to arrive in East London next week Saturday. Her grieving family does not suspect any foul play regarding her death.

“As a family, we take it that our daughter was sick and we only take it from there we do not suspect any foul play because we were never told about any foul play so until we are told otherwise we are not expecting anything,” Nkosiyam Mtukana, Family spokesperson.

The Eastern Cape government has committed to give the multi-award winning singer a proper send-off.

“Working with the family and Buffalo City Metro we are going to make sure she is given a funeral that is off her stature. We are ready for this…this is our daughter who was loved by many and soothe many through her music,” says Oscar Mabuyane, Eastern Cape Premier.

A memorial service will be held at the Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg on Thursday.

