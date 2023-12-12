The Life & Times of Bulelwa ‘Zahara’ Mkutukana

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Born in Pumlani, an informal settlement outside East London, in the Eastern Cape, Bulelwa Mkutukana known as Zahara is a multi-award singer and songwriter.

Passionate about music from a very young age, the self-taught guitarist became one of the most popular musicians in South Africa after realising her debut album “Loliwe” in 2011.

She won multiple awards and by 2018 she had reached her 40th music award.

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter died at a Johannesburg hospital on Monday.

<br />

Zahara Bio by SABC Digital News