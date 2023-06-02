Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema says the party has made a significant contribution to reviving politics in the country since its formation.

The party has celebrated its 10th anniversary at Rooibokfontein outside Mokopane in Limpopo.

Malema says his party is working hard to hold the government to account and that those implicated in corruption have been exposed by the EFF.

“EFF has made sure that the politics of the country are revived. The young people have interest in politics, the government of the day is held accountable and people know that the Parliament is there to service their interest. As the EFF we have fought corruption and made sure that those who are involved in shenanigans. corruption are exposed and are held accountable.”

♦️In Pictures♦️ The Centre Manager of Mogalakwena Hospice and Rehabilitation Centre together with the EFF leadership led by CIC @Julius_S_Malema cutting the EFF 10th anniversary cake at Rooibokfontein Village, Mokopane. – 10 years of unbroken struggle for better living… pic.twitter.com/47uVszCq7r — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 2, 2023

The EFF has also donated R100 000 to the hospice rehabilitation centre in Mokopane, Limpopo.

“Most of the requirements needed by social development we met them through your support and they withhold our license citing safety reason. They were saying we don’t have toilets and water now I want my permit to enable me to work they said they will come on Tuesday.”

EFF Turns 10 Celebration At Mogalakwena Hospice. https://t.co/SsCYfmmtWL — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 2, 2023