The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will on Tuesday launch its 10th anniversary celebrations at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg.

The country’s third largest party was established at Conhill in 2013, with the former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) members Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu as the founders of the party.

Malema says they are a radical and militant economic emancipation movement.

“We are 10 years old against the doomsayers on the 28th, we are launching, we are having a public launch at the Constitutional Hill where we held the first press conference, where we announced that we are forming a political party. So, we are tracing back our steps to where we started to where we are now, whether we are now in the right direction or did we deviate from the founding objectives of this movement.”

The party amassed 10.80% of the vote share in the 2019 general elections and will be looking to improve on that in next year’s general elections.