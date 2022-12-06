President Cyril Ramaphosa says today, more than ever, science is called upon to assist humanity in responding to the key challenges including disease, climate change and food insecurity.

President Ramaphosa was delivering the opening address at the 10th World Science Forum (WSF) held in Cape Town at the International Convention Centre.

President’s full address below:

He called on the forum to not only be a platform for vibrant discussion but also to lead to concrete actions using science as an instrument for social justice.

The President says the conference will inspire global action for science to challenge and address inequality, injustice, poverty, environmental destruction and marginalisation. He says by hosting this forum, South Africa is demonstrating its strong commitment to international cooperation in science. He added that science progresses when nations work together.

Young people must take interest in science

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande has called on young people to take interest in science related studies and careers to advance the needs of humanity.

VIDEO: World Science Forum opening:

His speech preceded the address by President Ramaphosa. The event brings together scientists from across the globe to deliberate on science related challenges and solutions.

“Mr President, it is for this reason that I deeply appreciate the participation of young scientists at the World Science Forum. They told us that one thing that they bring into this forum is energy. If our generation and the generations before brought the world to the brink of ecological and climate disaster, perhaps we should place much greater faith and responsibility in young people to become stewards of the earth,” Nzimande explains

Authors: Mlamli Maneli and Corbin August