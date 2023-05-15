Emalahleni Local Municipality Executive Mayor Conny Nkalitshana says work is under way to restore electricity to affected areas, following damage to the main transformer.

Residents protested on the N4 highway last week, demanding that Nkalitshana address them, after some regions were left without power for almost a week.

Nkalitshana explains: “It’s not a power cut. We need to replace the transformer. I am waiting for the service provider today to get the permit, so that we are able to transport the transformer to eMalahleni from Johannesburg. At this stage, they [residents ] are going to get electricity this week. The service provider has promised me that they are able to work around the clock. So, people can get their electricity sooner than expected.”

Meanwhile, Nkalitshana has denied saying that locals don’t need power as they don’t own refrigerators.

Last week’s protest turned violent after the alleged statement was made, with residents hurling stones at their mayor.

Nkalitshana has sought to explain what was said to the residents.

“At all, I didn’t say that. What happened is, I called the meeting to let them know that I have bought the transformer and while I was moving out of the crowd. Next to me was a lady who is an aunt to the boy who was shot a day before, she was addressing the community saying now you are happy that you are going to get the transformer and electricity. But what about us as you are not sympathetic to our situation? She then said some of you don’t have fridges and that is when the commotion happened with people throwing stones.”

The video below is the full interview with Executive Mayor Conny Nkalitshana: