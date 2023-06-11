Mpumalanga Safety, Security and Community Liaison Department says investigations are under way to determine the cause of the accident that claimed four lives on the N12 between Phola and Emalahleni in the early hours of yesterday.

A sedan collided with a light delivery vehicle killing the four victims and eight more sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospital.

Spokesperson Moeti Mmusi says: “The details of the crash are sketchy at the moment. It is however believed that one of the vehicles involved lost control, veered from its lane and rolled several times before colliding with the vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction. The occupants were ejected out of the two vehicles and their bodies were strewn on the road and it is therefore unknown whether the two drivers were among the four who perished on impact at the scene of the accident.”