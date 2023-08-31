Three people have died in a crash between two minibus taxis on the R40 road in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

An undisclosed number of other passengers have sustained injuries and rushed to the nearby hospital.

The road to Mpumalanga Government Boulevard, near Riverside Mall, remains closed for now.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

Communication Officer at the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Moeti Mmusi, says the cause of the crash is still unknown and investigations are ongoing.

“Three people died when these two taxis collided, and several others sustained injuries varying from slight to serious. Those who were injured were rushed to the nearby hospital around Mbombela. Reckless driving and negligent driving could not be ruled out at this stage although investigations has (have) already commenced. The road is still closed at this point. The traffic law enforcement as well as the emergency personnel are still at the scene to redirect the traffic and to start with the investigation to the crash.”