At least three people have been shot and killed during a violent protest by residents of Vosman in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.

Seventeen people have been arrested and are facing charges of public violence. Residents went on a rampage, barricading the N4 toll road and several roads in the area.

They were protesting over electricity cuts after a transformer burst.

Police have since re-opened the N4 toll road, which was blocked for the past few days.

VIDEO | Violent protest in Mpumalanga: