Three people have died in a fire that gutted the Woodlands Cemetery Informal Settlement in Pretoria East last night.

More than 300 shacks burnt to the ground and more than 2 000 people have been left homeless.

One of the deceased was a five-year-old girl.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson, Deputy Chief Peter Motolla, says the fire was extinguished and NGO’s are preparing to assist with social relief.

“We started extinguishing the fire and we counted 300 shacks that have been burnt out. The cause of the fire is still unknown. We have requested our Disaster Management team to come to the scene and do an assessment. They have done the assessment and they are currently busy with social relief.”

Residents whose homes have burnt down say they have lost absolutely everything they own.

They are pleading for government assistance.

One says, “I was here, I saw a fire that started this side and big smoke. I asked my friend, he said there is a fire here.”

“My friend passed away, he was working at builders,” says another resident.

“Nothing, I don’t have nothing, I am broke, I don’t know what to do. I am going to sleep on the road.”

