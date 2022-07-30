A popular entertainment area at Umhlanga, north of Durban, is emerging as a gateway space for the spiking of drinks and sexual predators.

A Durban woman has now come forward to appeal for justice for her daughter who she says, was raped in April. The 23-year-old worked at a restaurant in the busy Umhlanga precinct.

The woman says she is speaking out so other mothers or daughters do not have to go through the same traumatic experience.

Other women have now also come forward on social media to tell how they experienced similar incidents, largely about their drinks being spiked in entertainment venues in the greater Durban area.

“As a parent of a child who has been violated in this way, you just feel absolutely powerless in the situation you can’t change because of what’s happened. It’s not that simple. You have to go through procedure with the police and laying charges and all of that is excruciating because the story has to be told and retold over and over again to complete strangers. There’s just nothing I can do”, says the mother.