The Wits Student Representative Council (SRC) says if university management meets certain demands, it will suspend its week-long protest to allow for negotiations on the students’ initial set of demands.

The SRC held a media briefing in Johannesburg a short while ago.

The students are demanding that all those owing R 150 000 or less, be allowed to register, the R10 000 upfront fee for Wits’ residences be waived and the R45 000 NSFAS cap for other residences be scrapped.

Wits SRC President, Aphiwe Mnyamana was suspended this week. The South African Students Congress (SASCO) has condemned Mnyamana’s suspension.

The Council’s Deputy, Kamogelo Mabe says they cannot see a reason for the police presence in and around the university precincts.

“The bouncers that are on campus, that are highly paid, we also call for their immediate withdrawal. We have been faced with some cases where students come forth with sexual harassment against them on our campuses. Then we come to calling for an immediate stop of the processing of further suspensions.”

VIDEO: Wits students vow to continue with protest action:

