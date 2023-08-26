The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced incumbent, Alan Winde, as the Western Cape Premier candidate for the 2024 general elections. DA leader John Steenhuisen made the announcement at the Athlone stadium in Cape Town.

He says they’ve decided to stick with Winde based on his track record.

Steenhuisen responded to a question regarding whether the DA is concerned that choosing a white male candidate for premier, may work against the party.

“I think that Allan has shown over the last five years that he is a premier for all the people in the Western Cape. It doesn’t matter, you don’t have to be a poor black South African to stand up and make a difference in the lives of poor black South Africans and Allan has done precisely that. 360 000 jobs in the last year, dropping the crime rate, improving service delivery, protecting the province from load shedding, these are the issues that really matter to people and I don’t think they care too much about the colour of Alan’s skin.”

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!” 🚀We are privileged to announce Alan Winde as the premier candidate for the Western Cape! This is the leader who has kept this province moving forward even as the state collapses in other parts of South Africa. 🇿🇦This is the DA difference! pic.twitter.com/zfYd9NX3Pc — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 26, 2023

