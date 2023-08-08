Eskom’s former forensic manager Dorothy Mmushi has accused the company of failing to provide security and support after she allegedly received death threats from an alleged hitman.

Mmushi, who has since left the power utility, lifted the lid on alleged rampant collusion and corruption that have cost the company billions of rand.

She says she endured victimisation from suppliers, after blowing the whistle on the existence of cartels operating within Eskom.

Mmushi has accused Eskom of not prioritising the fight against fraud and corruption.

“This is about a week ago, the time that I received the call. I was still an employee of Eskom, it was on the eve of the expiry of my contract. And for me, what shocked me was why am I getting death threats – when I’m on the eve of leaving Eskom. Is it because people want to intimidate me, and to make sure that I do not speak when I leave Eskom?”

“I am quite disappointed at the management of Eskom, in that I reported these allegations to them, but I did not get the necessary support. I’ve done so much to investigate fraud and corruption in its billions at Eskom. Eskom does not prioritise corruption, or fraud, or even victimisation of their own employees,” explains Mmushi.

Ex-Eskom forensic manager speaks out about corruption, death threats: