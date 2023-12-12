Reading Time: < 1 minute

A close friend of the multi-award winning musician Zahara has expressed his shock and sadness after the passing of the songstress.

The Loliwe hitmaker, whose real name is Bulelwa Mkutukana, died at a Johannesburg hospital on Monday night.

Teekay Goldfish says Zahara loved playing her guitar and had a good sense of humor.

“Anywhere when you are with Zahara she would fetch her guitar and played it for you. She had a [good] sense of humor. When you are with Zahara you would always be singing. So, these are some of the memories I have and I will keep with me,” adds Goldfish.

In a late-night X post, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa posted his heartfelt condolences to the AfroPop star’s family.

“I am very saddened by the passing of @ZaharaSA. My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry. Government has been with the family for some time now. Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music,” adds the Minister.

Just two weeks ago, Zahara’s family posted a statement on social media, asking for South Africans to keep the musician in their prayers.

Meanwhile, social media has been flooded with messages of condolence, with the #Zahara topping the X trends on Tuesday.

