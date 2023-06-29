Western Cape authorities say visitors to attractions across the province have increased by 54 percent compared to same period last year.

A report by the Provincial Government’s official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency, Wesgro, shows more than 170 000 visitors last month.

Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities Mireille Wenger says the first five months of the year shows a sustained recovery in tourism in the province.

She says the report also indicated that overseas tourists to Cape Town recorded last month reached full recovery when compared to pre-pandemic levels.