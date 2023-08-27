The Western Cape is aiming to reduce its dependence on energy from Eskom by around 6000 megawatts over the next few years.

The provincial government says electricity generated by Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and energy derived from local government role players will boost generation capacity and alleviate the severe impact that the ongoing load shedding is having in the province.

Electricity generation capacity in the province is expected to increase by around 6000 megawatts by 2032.

Eskom Chief Engineer in the Western Cape who participated in the provincial government’s energy digicon, Lester Geldenhuis, says wind energy will make up the much of this new generation.

“A lot of that is wind contribution, in the Western Cape there are a lot of wind possibilities. The three main zones of renewables are in the Overberg, the Komsberg area, that’s more the Laingsburg, Ceres, Sutherland area and then the Beaufort West area have got big potential in terms of wind and solar.”

