The world-famous West Coast wildflowers in the Western Cape are back in bloom. Large parts of the West Coast National Park are swath in a myriad of colours as various species cover parts of the Seeberg, Mooimaak and Postberg sections of the park.

The flower season reaches its peak during August and September and with excellent rains in recent weeks, visitors are in for a colourful visual treat this year.

Swaying in the slight breeze, the bright hues of the marigold, elephant lilies and vygies are a spectacular sight to behold. The West Coast wildflowers bloom between August and September each year and it is during this time that the Postberg section of the park is opened to visitors.

“What we had this year, we had a lot of rain, so we are above our average rainfall for this year that’s why we have this splendour of flowers that’s out today and because of the sun also the weather is perfect. So, the best thing for you today is to come out and explore the beautiful flowers of this West Coast National Park,” says William Brink, Section Ranger at the park.

Besides the blankets of blooms, the park is home to a variety of wildlife species including eland, zebra and ostriches. Upon closer inspection, you may even sight a tortoise or two. Weekends are usually extremely busy and visitors are urged to try and visit the park on weekdays to avoid heavy traffic and long queues.

“The economic impact that it will have on our region here, especially in the Saldanha Bay Municipality has a lot of benefits because our restaurants will get full. THB& B’s will get full so then there is also for our local communities some part of job creation now because people will come out and explore this lovely flowers here in the West Coast,” Brink added.

Holidaymakers can also swallow in the breath-taking panoramas and vistas of the Langebaan lagoon and many enjoy a braai or picnic in the picturesque setting.

“Normally we work this time of the year because we’re in the citrus industry so it’s our first time to come, have a look at the spectacle and we have come down from Clanwilliam, we started up there and this is the best sight that we have seen so far,” says Sean Stark, visitor.

“It’s certainly beautiful, we have been a couple of times, this is our third or fourth visit. I think, we moved down to Cape Town eight years ago and we are just enjoying coming here and drinking our coffee and taking a few photos and strolling, it’s just a nice break,” says Cathy Hitchock, visitor.

“It’s so beautiful, really, I’ve never seen anything like this before. I didn’t know actually at all, and my boyfriend just told me that he wants to come show me something and we came all the way from Stellenbosch,” says Denique Croeser, visitor.

Park management says the blooms arrived early this year and are expected to last until mid-September while the wildflowers literally take the shine at this time of the year. The park also offers birdwatchers, cyclists, hikers and campers a year-round oasis of beauty.

