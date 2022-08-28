The wildflower season has kicked with a spectacular array of floral beauty in the West Coast National Park.

Although its a late bloom this year, its no less beautiful or breathtaking, with the season expected to last until mid September. Park authorities say they have already seen visitor numbers increasing and are excited about this year’s floral offerings.

At this time of year large sections of the West Coast National Park’s Postberg, Seeberg and Mooimaak sections are covered in giant sourfigs in bright pink hues. Brilliant orange Gold vygies dance in the wind, while the trademark white and purple markings of the rain daisy spoils the eye for choice.

Despite substantially less rain this winter, the carpets of wildflowers are now rolling out across the park

Making for a spectacular sight for regulars and first time visitors .

“It’s my first visit, lots of wildflowers and the natural beauty in this surroundings is just absolutely crazy. It’s me and my girlfriend Anya’s ten month anniversary and we are out here celebrating it today,” says Park visitor Bernard Wiehahn.

“I grew up in the Western Cape but also travel to the Northern Cape to Aubrabies Waterfalls where they also have the park there, beautiful views of of when the waterfall is in good flood. Even when you to Kingfishers Shell in the George Gorge, so many activities and nature. But this is definitely the hot spot this time of the year to watch flowers in the WesternCape,” says another visitor Sybert Cruywagen.

With over a thousand flowering plant species, wildflower viewing is best when the blooms open to the sun between mid-morning and early afternoon. The park is also home to a host of animals including, bontebok the Cape mountain Zebra, Angulate tortoises and a host of bird species. Park authorities say with its rock formations, Langebaan lagoon lookout points and rich floral diversity.

“Visitors will have an opportunity to see a wide variety of flowers on display from daises to bulbs and so much more. Visitors should select sunny days to visit the park and if at all possible, should plan your visit on a weekday as weekends are very busy with queues developing at the gate and congestion in the flower viewing areas”, says SanParks spokesperson Lauren Howard-Clayton.

South African citizens are urged to take advantage of free entry into the Table Mountain, Bontebok and West Coast national parks during the annual SANPARKS week which runs between the 12th and 16th of September .

WIth Spring in the air and warmer weather ahead, the famous West Coast flowers makes for a picture perfect backdrop to signal the end of winter,