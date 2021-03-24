Heavy rain is expected in most parts of the country

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a flood warning to residents in low-lying areas of Gauteng as the province braces itself for thundershowers on Wednesday afternoon.

It has also advised motorists and pedestrians to avoid low-lying bridges.

Forecaster, Dipuo Tawana, says there will be rain in most parts of the country.

“There are areas where we expecting the possibility of disruptive rainfall in the south and central part of Gauteng which may start localised flooding of susceptible roads. Low-lying areas and bridges are difficult in driving conditions. In the Gauteng area we are expecting more [rainfall] from the afternoon,” explains Tawana.

