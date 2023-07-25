The African National Congress (ANC) has acknowledged that the unveiling of statues of the late former President Nelson Mandela while people languish in poverty is a contentious matter.

Last week on Madiba’s birthday, the Nelson Mandela Museum unveiled two human size statues in the Eastern Cape that cost over three million rand.

Some community members in the area criticised the unveilings saying they cannot eat statues.

They also said the municipality’s infrastructure was falling apart.

“We don’t have to be reminded by our critics that that thing is wrong. We have honoured Madiba and we will continue to honour him but Madiba where he is, he must be turning in his grave wherein his name is misused and millions of rands are spent on statues. We should be spending money on preserving Madiba’s heritage. Kids must be learning about Madiba’s Long Walk to Freedom in the libraries and everywhere in the municipalities not on statues. No, the ANC cannot in 30 years be accounting for statues, we have to account on something better,” says ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula.

President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiling the former president Nelson Mandela’s statue in Mthatha: