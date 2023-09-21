President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed confidence in the Springboks ahead of a key encounter against Ireland on Saturday in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Ramaphosa, who was speaking at the conclusion of the UN General Assembly in New York yesterday, had these words of encouragement for the national team: “My message is simple to the Springboks. Go Bokke, go and win on Saturday. Beat the Irish and then our route is very clear to the final and I will definitely go to the final myself to ensure that we lift that trophy for the fourth time.”

“And I think the Springboks have it in them. They are playing extremely well, they are strong, they are focused, they have got good leadership in Siya Kolisi, so all of us must be rooting for them.”

Boks opt for seven forwards

The Springboks announced a full-strength starting fifteen, with a bench that shows a seven-one split between forwards and the solitary back.

While this has divided opinion, former Springbok Lawrence Sephaka, says a pool match is the perfect time to road-test new ideas.

More details in the report below:

Springbok squad ahead of Ireland clash:

-Additional reporting by Simon Burke