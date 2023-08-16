Residents of Mabopane Block C and parts of Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, have been without water since the unprotected wage strike by City of Tshwane workers began two weeks ago.

Residents believe the water supply infrastructure in the area has been deliberately vandalised and that water delivered to the area in tankers is not suitable for drinking.

Some residents in Tshwane are without electricity for long periods of time because of power trips after load shedding.

Emergency personnel called in to assist are being threatened by striking workers.

Danny Masote is one of the residents affected by water shortages since the workers’ strike began.

“I’m also one of the residents of Block C in Mabopane. It is also frustrating having to spend more than ten days not having water while the problem has been identified – that of a burst pipe. And no one from the authority prioritised to do repairs. Billions and billions of water is wasted. We can see them flowing whilst we don’t have water within our area.”

Masote’s neighbours are equally frustrated, and call on City authorities to intervene.

“We do not have water since 01 August. Till today, it is really frustrating because this is the residence where mostly it’s old people. We tried to engage with our councillor but the response is not promising. We also getting water tanks but the water is dirty. We can only use that for flushing toilets. But for drinking it’s a problem.”

Amicable solution

Meanwhile, the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in Gauteng is calling on the City of Tshwane and all the role players to find an amicable solution to the ongoing worker’s strike.

SANCO’s provincial chairperson, Abram Mashishi, elaborates, “We call on the DA-led coalition to resolve this wage strike. This is causing a lot of suffering for the residents who rely on the city services for their daily lives and Sanco firmly believes the right of workers must be respected and protected. We call upon the DA Multi-Party to resume meaningful negotiations with SAMWU to find a fair resolution.”

‘Acts of sabotage’

City of Tshwane’s Executive Mayor, Cilliers Brink, could not rule out possibilities of alleged acts of sabotage and vandalism.

“We had an incident last week where a valve was purposely closed in Soshanguve to make the reservoir run dry. Dissatisfied residents actually went there and that is how it was discovered. But it did not damage the infrastructure, but [was] a sabotage to cause disorder and to frustrate the community. But some security companies volunteered their services to safeguard the infrastructure and sub stations.”

VIDEO | Crippling effects felt as municipal workers in Tshwane continue with strike: