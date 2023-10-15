‘Water infrastructure development requires collaborative effort’

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

ANC NEC member and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister, Thembi Nkadimeng says the national government has to collaborate with municipalities to ensure the development of water infrastructure.

She was briefing the media on the second day of the ANC National Executive Committee meeting in Boksburg in Ekurhuleni.

According to the census 2022 report, there has been an upward trend for access to services from 2001 to 2022 with over 80% of households in the country having access to piped water.

Nkadimeng says municipalities have experienced deterioration over time.

“We have a great responsibility in what we are doing now in developing the capacity of municipalities to be able to be responsive to the overall delivery of services to government in the same vein with regard to infrastructure by design. Yes, we will have your wastewater treatment works and plant, portable water where we also invest jointly with water and sanitation where they deal with bulk water and we deal with reticulation. So, there has to be a connection between ourselves.”

