ANC NEC member Violate Siwela laid to rest

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Violate Siwela has been laid to rest at Shatale cemeteries in Bushbuckridge Mpumalanga.

Siwela died last week at a hospital in Pretoria. Siwela was described as a selfless leader who worked to forge unity within the alliance.

Leaders of the ANC urged its members to honour the memory of Siwela by ensuring it wins the upcoming provincial and national elections.

ANC’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile says winning the upcoming elections will be a great honour to Siwela’s legacy.

“Her passing comes when we know she would have shown her commitment and dedication to the country and its people by fighting to secure a victory for the African National Congress in the coming elections this year. Comrade Violate would encourage all of us to commit ourselves to rally behind the banner of the ANC and represent the organisation well as we engage the people of South Africa to continue to support the ANC in improving what we have achieved over the past 30 years.”

In the video below, the ANC pays homage to Violet Siwela:

Condolences have poured in for Siwela:

ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina says Siwela will be remembered for her passion for the job.

“Mama Siwela was a person that you can rely on (for) 24 hours. She was a workaholic. She understood the role of Parliament. She respected the Constitution; she respected the timelines when it came to passing of a Bill. She was embracing especially to new members who don’t know how Parliament works. She was a lady of note.”

Minister of Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says Siwela’s contribution to small businesses is one for the books.

“We remember her for the great work she has done. For the first time in ten years, this portfolio committee has managed to pass the legislation, the Small and Medium Enterprise Amendment Bill. This is a Bill that everyone has been looking forward to because it transforms how the entrepreneur’s ecosystem works. It establishes structures.”

Siwela’s political journey was marked by significant roles and contributions to the Mpumalanga province and the nation at large. She previously held positions as an MEC for Human Settlement and later as an MEC for Agriculture. Additionally, she served as the provincial speaker for the Mpumalanga legislature before transitioning to the national parliament in 2018 under the administration of former Premier and former Deputy President David Mabuza.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo praised Siwela as a passionate lawmaker who was committed to the emancipation of the majority of poor South Africans. The last time Siwela appeared in Parliament was on Monday this week when she informed the members of her committee about the state of her health.

Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo have expressed their profound sorrow at the untimely passing of Siwela.