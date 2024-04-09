Suspect in mother and daughter killing in Matsulu remanded in custody

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The 40-year-old man accused of stabbing to death his girlfriend and her daughter in Matsulu east of Mbombela, Mpumalanga, has been remanded in custody. The accused appeared at the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court for bail.

Forty-year-old Doris Sibiya and her 23-year-old daughter Noxolo Khoza were stabbed to death last week. Their assailant is facing two counts of premeditated murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

An angry community were demanding justice for Doris Sibiya and Noxolo Khoza. The two were brutally killed during the night. The mother and daughter were stabbed to death allegedly by a man known to them. It is alleged that the accused was in a romantic relationship with Sibiya.

“We are devastated by the incident, we don’t know why he would do that to our sister, and he will come and finish us off,” says Phethile Nkuna, Doris’ sister.

It’s alleged after committing the crime, the accused went on the run. He was arrested on Monday in Barberton.

“He was arrested with the assistance of the community,” says Colonel Donald Mdhluli, Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson.

The community say crime is rife in Matsulu and want better policing.

“The crime is very high and especially the gender base violence, we are pleading with the police to be beefed at Matsulu Police Station,” says Gift Hlophe, Matsulu community police forum.

The matter has been postponed to Wednesday next week for a formal bail application.

Video: Victims’ family distraught, demands answers after suspect appears in court for Kabokweni killings: