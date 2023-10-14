ANC renewal high on NEC’s agenda

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Reflecting on what the African National Congress (ANC) has done to renew itself is high on the agenda of the party’s National Executive Committee’s meeting this weekend.

This follows the former party president Thabo Mbeki’s scathing attack on the ANC saying it has failed to renew itself despite resolving to do so at its 2017 conference.

ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Birchwood Hotel ahead of the ANC NEC meeting. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/qzMWlUqZ3a — Natasha Nokuthula Phiri (@NatashaN_Phiri) October 14, 2023

The party’s national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says, “In the culture of the ANC, we really do defer to the views of our elders and we have noted the comments by the former president. The good thing following the memorial service of our struggle stalwart Aziz Pahad is that we are also going to the National Executive Committee. Part of the reflection that’s really going to be taking place is how far we’ve gone on the journey to renewal but we think that there are many things that the ANC will reflect on that provides evidence that the journey to renewal is on.”

Related Video | ANC has noted Thabo Mbeki’s remarks during Aziz Pahad’s memorial service: