Mbalula lauds Mbeki, assures him of renewal of ANC

The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has praised former party President Thabo Mbeki and assured him that the renewal of the party has seen the bad potatoes leaving.

Former ANC President Thabo Mbeki was launching “The ANC Today Letters” which he wrote during his tenure.

Mbeki has called on the ANC to go back to its roots of communicating its message without ambiguity and use all platforms available.

Mbalula says Mbeki is one of the best leaders to be produced by the governing party.

“He is a man of such high caliber and he is a sharp intellect. President Mbeki has the capacity to cut through complex issues and restoring the dignity of people and the continent at large.”

On contemporary politics Mbalula says the renewal project of the ANC is bearing fruits as those who are corrupt are leaving.

Elections 2024 I Fikile Mbalula praises former party President Thabo Mbeki:

Mbeki addressing the release of the book on the letters he wrote as ANC President called on the party to relook its communications strategy.

“This was the voice of the ANC and one may have been a scribe. Publishing these letters will educate the younger generation and the thinking of the ANC over a period of time.”