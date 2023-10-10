Ramaphosa applauds Stats SA for carrying out first digital census

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the 2022 Census Report released by Stats SA at the Union Building in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa has applauded Stats SA for carrying out its first digital census.

He says the organisation was able to carry out the census amid challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Stats SA was able to undertake our census, just four months after the initial date of October 2021. Adapting to the fluid situation on the ground meant that data collection processes had to be rapidly modernised, as a result this is South Africa’s first ever digital census compiled from data collected from everyone within the borders of the country,” explains Ramaphosa.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke released the Census results in Pretoria: