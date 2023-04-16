The Department of Water and Sanitation says they are conducting investigations to determine the cause of the dead fish at Hartbeespoort Dam in North West.

According to reports, thousands of fish died at the dam near Ifafi last Tuesday – 11 April.

Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson, Wisane Mavasa says they are working with the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University to investigate and analyse samples at the dam to determine the cause of the deaths.

“The incident occurred on the Hartbeespoort Dam near Ifafi, at the Ifafi Aquatic Club and the Schoemansville Oewer. Hartbeespoort Optimum Fisheries and Research responded to the incident and conducted a brief assessment after which an aerator- a machine that pumps oxygen underwater- was brought which improved the situation.”

“Some fish found alive at the site were removed and relocated to an offsite dam where they recovered and no further fish were reported dead since,” adds Mavasa.

Hyacinth weed at Hartbeespoort Dam, NW: See how the fish are dying…@DWS_RSA @environmentza pic.twitter.com/RPCe8tBG4Q — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 12, 2023