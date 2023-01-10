WARNING: The following story contains graphic details

Two burnt bodies have been found in a dumping site in Casteel near Ackonhoek outside Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson, Donald Mdhluli says three cattle carcasses were also found at the scene.

Mdhluli says the two victims have not yet been identified. A postmortem is being conducted to determine the cause of their deaths.

Mdhluli has called on the public to assist with information that could help with the case.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they are following all possible leads.

“Our police are on the ground following possible leads and investigating and we are very thankful to community members who have been helpful with information. We are confident that we will make a breakthrough and the suspect will be arrested. We will investigate every bit of information that we have. We don’t want to divulge much on what we are doing operationally, but yes, we are following possible leads.”