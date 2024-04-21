W Cape police intercept truck with 12 boxes of drugs, 2 arrested

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Western Cape police have nabbed two suspects who had twelve boxes of drugs in their possession on the N1 – highway near Worcester outside of Cape Town.

Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi says police intercepted a truck destined for Cape Town with the drugs which led to the arrest of the two alleged drug dealers.

He says the two suspects who face charges of dealing drugs are due to appear in the Kuilsriver Magistrate’s court this week.

“Police members of Colesburg SAPS intercepted a truck destined for Cape Town on Friday 19 April 2024. When they searched the trailer, they found 12 boxes of drugs on board. After interrogating the driver, he indicated his willingness to cooperate with a controlled delivery to Cape Town.

“The truck stopped at a filling station on the N1 Highway in Worcester with police members in close proximity. The driver delivered the parcels to two unknown males who paid him for his part of the deal, transporting the drugs. After the deal was completed the police members closed the net and detained the two suspects aged 38 and 42 on a charge of dealing in drugs,” says Swartbooi.