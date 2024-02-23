Police seize drugs worth over a million rand in Cape Town

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in Brooklyn near Milnerton in Cape Town have seized drugs with an estimated value of over a million rand.

Spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says acting on a tip-off, officers tracked a vehicle believed to be transporting drugs in the area, leading to the arrest of a 42-year-old man.

Pojie says, “The vehicle was pulled over and brought to a halt where after the members ensued with a search of the driver and the vehicle. The members found a substantial quantity of Tik and Mandrax tablets. The suspect attempted to evade arrest and ran away, but members in pursuit quickly caught up with the suspect.”

He adds: “The members managed to arrest the suspect and escorted him to his address where they continued with the search of the premises. During the search of the premises, the members discovered a further 18 968 Mandrax tablets valued at around R1.29 million, which were seized.”